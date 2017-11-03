Despite Published Allegations, Ky GOP Caucus Stands Behind Speaker Hoover

Republicans in Kentucky’s House of Representatives say Speaker Jeff Hoover still has their support after a report alleging he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint made by a staffer. 

GOP House members discussed Hoover’s position at closed-door meeting Friday.


Kentucky House Republicans met privately Friday to discuss the future of Speaker Jeff Hoover
Credit Ryland Barton, Kentucky Public Radio

Hoover did not talk to reporters after the nearly three-hour long meeting and has not confirmed or denied the allegations, which were first raised by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Majority Leader Jonathan Shell said Republican House members discussed the allegations, which he dismissed as “rumor and innuendo.”

“We had a discussion on it but as far as clearing up any rumors and allegations, that’s what they are. We addressed the story that came out, the embarrassments that it’s caused.”

The Courier-Journal reported Wednesday evening that Hoover settled a complaint with a female subordinate. The story says that Hoover exchanged sexually-charged text messages and requested pictures from a female subordinate.

The allegations stem from early 2016, when Hoover was still the minority leader in the Hous

