Demolition Underway for EKU Dupree Residence Hall

A large crane with a wrecking ball began the demolition of Eastern Kentucky University’s Dupree Hall Tuesday.

It’s expected to take about a month to bring down both of the structures known as the "Greek Towers."

A small group gathered outside the back of EKU’s Alumni Coliseum to observe the activity on one end of Dupree Hall.

One of those taking in the sights and sounds of the wrecking ball was Ed Herzog, who retired in 2015 after serving as EKU Director of Project Administration.

He remembers when sororities moved into the 11-story residence hall, each with their own Greek colors.

“We hired a student employee to make sure all the colors were in the right places. Doors, ceilings, walls, whatever. It was over 150 different colors,” said Herzog.

Dupree and Todd Halls opened in 1964. Plans call for construction of a new student recreation center on the site now occupied by the two buildings.