The Democratic Party of Kentucky Gives Update On Fancy Farm Plans

Kentucky Democratic Party executive director Mary Nishimuta said the upcoming Fancy Farm Picnic won’t be quiet for Democrats - even though it’s a non-election year.



The political tradition in Graves County draws Kentucky politicians from all around the commonwealth. Nishimuta said the main goal for the Democratic Party at this year’s picnic is to show a ‘united front.’

“Regardless of what label we tend to put on each other, I think that each of us will carry a message that each of us stand for building a better Kentucky for all Kentuckians, not just for some of us.” Nishimuta said.







She said Democrats have “energy and momentum” on their side... as state and federal decisions on issues like health care have encouraged more people to become more involved.







“All of that combined is making a ton of folks who were not previously politically engaged aware of how important government is within their lives.” Nishimuta said.







Nishimuta said Governor Matt Bevin not attending this year’s event is “him avoiding his constituents after introducing horrible policies for Kentuckians.”







The Democrats confirmed to speak are Attorney General Andy Beshear and Floor Minority Leader Rocky Adkins. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is still pending. The event is on August 5.



