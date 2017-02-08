Council Considers Curfew In Fayette County

Modifications to Lexington’s curfew law got a review by members of a council committee Tuesday.

Under current law in Lexington, minors are expected to be in by 11 p.m. during the week and 1 a.m. on weekends. The draft ordinance changes the time from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. every day.

It also eliminates certain exceptions in the current statute. For example, minors couldn’t be out past curfew in a vehicle with an authorized driver, even with parental consent. Council Committee member Amanda Mays Bledsoe wondered if added enforcement would change behavior.

“I think if we’re going do this, we have to have some kind of social services end, not on police’s end, but on somebody else’s end that’s going address the repetition, otherwise we’ve just, not really accomplished a whole lot.”

The council review of the curfew law follows a number of tragic shooting incidents including the death of two 15-year-old students from Lexington’s Lafayette High School.

Committee member James Brown said consistent enforcement is critical.

“There are some neighborhoods that are just more dense and have a higher population and I think we would run the risk of having the perception that this ordinance is being enforced on this side of town and not on this side of town. So, I’d have a slight concern about making sure that we’re consistent on enforcing this ordinance throughout the city.”

Assistant Police Chief Dwayne Holcomb said officers would respond to curfew complaints all over Lexington when calls for service are made.