Corvette Plant In Kentucky To Halt Tours For Year And A Half

For the next year and a half, the public won't be able to tour the Kentucky plant that manufactures the Corvette.

Katie Frassinelli of the National Corvette Museum tells the Bowling Green Daily News that the suspension is due to extensive work planned at the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant.

All plant tours will be shut down after June 16. Tours generally last an hour and are one mile long. The facility charges a fee.

Frassinelli says tourism officials have planned for the long gap by offering a package that includes the National Corvette Museum, the Historic RailPark and Train Museum and Aviation Heritage Park.

