Trump Declines To Say Whether He Has Full Confidence In Flynn

The White House is "evaluating the situation" when it comes to national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

An hour earlier, a senior Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, said on MSNBC that President Trump continues to have "full confidence" in Flynn.

Notably, however, Trump declined to express that same sentiment. When asked by White House reporters in a scrum in the West Wing if he had "full confidence" in Flynn, Trump deferred to a statement to come. (Trump did, however, express full confidence in Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. "Reince is doing a great job," Trump said. "Not a good job. A great job.")

"Look at the statement, look at the statement," Trump said.

Spicer was asked if he had the statement and read it:



"The president is evaluating the situation. He's speaking to the vice president — to Vice President Pence, relative to the conversation the vice president had with Gen. Flynn and also speaking to various other people about what he considers the single most important subject there is, our national security."



The comments and confusion come after days of speculation that Flynn could be on the outs given that he may have lied to or misled Mike Pence when Pence was vice president-elect. Flynn has denied that he talked to the Russian ambassador about sanctions President Obama leveled back in December. Pence went on Sunday shows and echoed what Flynn told him.

But Flynn backed away from the comments. Through a spokesman, he told the Washington Post "that while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn't be certain that the topic never came up."

NPR's Mara Liasson confirms that Flynn has apologized to Trump and Vice President Pence.

Spicer told NPR a month ago that it was "doubtful" Flynn and the Russian ambassador talked about the sanctions, because that's what Flynn told him. But he left open the possibility that they could have talked about the sanctions.

So it's possible that Flynn may have misled both the incoming vice president and press secretary about the extent of his discussions with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn has also already been the subject of accusations of mismanagement at the National Security Council. The New York Times reported over the weekend on the NSC, painting a "chaotic" scene:



"Officials said that the absence of an orderly flow of council documents, ultimately the responsibility of Mr. Flynn, explained why [Secretary of Defense James] Mattis and Mike Pompeo, the director of the C.I.A., never saw a number of Mr. Trump's executive orders before they were issued. One order had to be amended after it was made public, to reassure Mr. Pompeo that he had a regular seat on the council.

"White House officials say that was a blunder, and that the process of reviewing executive orders has been straightened out by Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff."



What's more, the Times reported:



"There are transcripts of a conversation in at least one phone call, recorded by American intelligence agencies that wiretap foreign diplomats, which may determine Mr. Flynn's future."



NPR's Arnie Seipel contributed to this post.

