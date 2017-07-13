Consultant Makes Golf Recommendations to Lexington Council

A golf is recommending several significant changes in how Lexington operates its five public golf courses.

The suggestions discussed at Tuesday’s council work session include increasing greens fees, keeping only Picadome golf course open during the winter, and changing senior golfer discount eligibility.

Lexington leaders have been wrestling for years on ways to reduce the gap between golf revenues and expenditures to run the public courses.

Golf strategist JJ Keegan told council members the current senior discount greens fee age requirement is too low, “But, the senior age, 50. We all qualify,”

Keegan recommends starting senior discounts at age 60. Lexington General Services Commissioner Geoff Reed agrees it needs adjusting.

“I don’t know the age to raise them to but 50 is too low and when your average golfer is in the 46 t0 48 year old range, you’re obviously losing a good bit of revenue,” Reed noted.

Reed anticipates coming back before council with recommendations on rates the first of 2018.