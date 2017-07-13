Consultant Makes Golf Recommendations to Lexington Council

By Stu Johnson 8 minutes ago

Credit lexingtonky.gov

A golf is recommending several significant changes in how Lexington operates its five  public golf courses.

The suggestions discussed at Tuesday’s council work session include increasing greens fees, keeping only Picadome golf course open during the winter, and changing senior golfer discount eligibility.


Lexington leaders have been wrestling for years on ways to reduce the gap between golf revenues and expenditures to run the public courses. 

Golf strategist JJ Keegan told council members the current senior discount greens fee age requirement is too low, “But, the senior age, 50.  We all qualify,”

Keegan recommends starting senior discounts at age 60.  Lexington General Services Commissioner Geoff Reed agrees it needs adjusting.

“I don’t know the age to raise them to but 50 is too low and when your average golfer is in the 46 t0 48 year old range, you’re obviously losing a good bit of revenue,” Reed noted.

Reed anticipates coming back before council with recommendations on rates the first of 2018.

Tags: 
Geoff Reed
golf

Related Content

Lexington's Public Courses to Offer Golfers Rewards

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Feb 20, 2014
kentucky.com

The city of Lexington is launching a program intended to increase the use of public golf courses and reward the players.   As a result, golfers are likely to see video cameras at some holes beginning this spring.

 

Changes Coming to State Park Golf Courses

By Stu Johnson Dec 23, 2016
Kentucky Tourism

Changes are coming to three nine-hole golf courses at Carter Caves, Kincaid Lake, and General Butler state parks in Kentucky.