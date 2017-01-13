Construction Worker Dies at University of Kentucky Site

University of Kentucky officials and occupational safety officials are investigating a fatal fall at a construction site on the school's campus in Lexington. Officials believe the death Friday morning was accidental in nature.

The worker apparently fell about 30 feet off the roof the site, identified by university police as the new campus student center.

UK police responded to a call just after 11:00 a.m. 47-year-old Michael Perschitti was taken to the UK hospital where he was pronounced dead.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe says Perschitti was from West Virginia.

Monroe says all indications are that Perschitti was not wearing a harness or other type of safety restraint at the time of the fall.

University officials say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident.