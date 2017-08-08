Comfy Cow Recalls Ice Cream From Kentucky, Other States

Comfy Cow is voluntarily recalling products from Kentucky and three other states after finding high counts of coliform and E. coli in its ice cream.

In a news release, company spokesman Tim Koons-McGee said nine flavors sold primarily in retail stores in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Missouri would be recalled. The products were distributed between June 13 and July 21, per the release.

To date, no illness have been reported, and any pints that were potentially contaminated have been removed from Comfy Cow’s Louisville locations. Those flavors are: Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Strawberry Fields Forever.

Comfy Cow was notified of the contamination through random sample testing, according to the release.



Courtesy Comfy Cow

“The company assures that all proper protocol and procedures have been followed in recalling said products,” Koons-McGee said in a statement. “Our top priority is guaranteeing the safety of all our loyal customers.”

Comfy Cow has not returned a request for further comment.

E. coli are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most strains are harmless but others can make you sick. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, as well as other illnesses. The bacteria can also be deadly.

The Food and Drug Administration was notified of Comfy Cow’s intent to recall products, and said it would support the company in pulling pints from the shelves. Customers who bought those products are urged to return them for a refund or discard them.

