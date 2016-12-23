Columbia Gas Customers Face Slight Rate Increase

The Kentucky Public Service Commission Thursday approved a proposed settlement in a Columbia Gas Company rate case that would slightly increase monthly bills.

The commission modified a previous agreement to reduce the Columbia Gas rate increase in revenue to $322,000 dollars annually. That would drop the increase in yearly revenues originally sought by the gas company from more than 27 percent to about 14 percent.

The modified settlement also increases the monthly service and delivery charges to customers by about a dollar each. Columbia Gas has until next Thursday to accept the PSC changes. If it does, the new rates will take effect for service on and after Dec. 27. Columbia Gas serves about 134,000 customers in central and eastern Kentucky.