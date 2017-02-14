College Students Rally Over Funding Cuts, Tuition, Student Debt

Students rallied against higher educations cuts in Frankfort Monday.
Credit Stu Johnson/WEKU

Dozens of Kentucky college students rallied for nearly two hours in Frankfort Monday to show their concerns about tuition and student debt  

Student leaders and a number of state office-holders drew repeated cheers in the capitol rotunda.

EDITOR'S NOTE: We apologize for the misspelling and mispronunciation of Bruce Horseman's name.

Among those listening to the speakers was Eastern Kentucky University sophomore Bruce Horseman of Mount Sterling. He said funding cuts for higher education often lead to higher bills for students and their families.

Horseman said he’s following the discussion about performance-based funding.  He said there’s accountability for each student to do the best he or she can.  But, he doesn’t believe they should feel rushed to complete their college education to meet school graduation goals.

Northern Kentucky University sophomore Kirsten Huff said admits student debt is weighing on her mind. 

“Well, I am one of the ones that take out loans and my biggest issue is that I do want to go to law school right after I go undergrad and I’m going to  have so much already stacked up,” she said. “It’s going to be tough for me to succeed in what I want to do monetary wise.”

Horseman is worried about the performance-based funding proposal.  He’s concerned schools with larger enrollments like the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville will have an unfair advantage when it comes to divvying up state funds. ​

