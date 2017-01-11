Classes beginning at $24 million Advances Automotive Manufacturing Center

The $24 million Advanced Automovitve Manufacturing Center opens this week in Georgetown,

Bluegrass Community and Technical College Vice President Mark Manuel led reporters into the heart of the operation .

Some 400 BCTC students are involved, including 60 in the Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program. Donald Mears, 20, is in his second year, he spends two days in class and three at Toyota working in maintenance.

“I would come over here and learn something and the next day I would go over there and see that on the robot. It’s really nice seeing how everything works together and makes learning everything a whole lot easier,” Mears said.

The new center allowed BCTC to relocate its Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program and equipment from the nearby Toyota plant. Campus Director Pam Hatcher said the collaboration with 17 manufacturers, along with simulations for students will be good for the state’s economy.

Danette Wilder, with the Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, said today's plant environment is much different from years ago. “Much more challenging work that kids, young people today would love to do; electronics, motors, everything. Nice clean environment, techy, much different,” she said. Wilder.

Wilder said due to workforce demands, planning is underway to establish similar advanced manufacturing facilities in other parts of the state.