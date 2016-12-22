Christmas Tree Sales Brisk After Tough Growing Season Due To Drought

By Stu Johnson 4 hours ago

 

After a very difficult growing season, sales of live Christmas trees this holiday season are a reason to celebrate for a Richmond area farmer.

 


  

People seeking Norway Spruce or White Pine trees have been coming to Baldwin Farms for about three decades.  The Madison County business is one of about 20 in the Kentucky Christmas Tree Association.  Margie Baldwin wishes there were 200.  “The demand has overgrown our ability to supply and that’s kind of a sad thing,” Baldwin said.  “You can grow Christmas trees in Kentucky and I wish more people would.”

While sales have gone well, Baldwin says the growing season for new seedlings this year has been disastrous.  She estimates only 50 trees out of 1000 planted earlier this year survived.  “Some of the bigger trees can tolerate that sort of drought, but the two droughts that we had this summer, you’d get too much rain and then you would get not enough rain.  The inconsistent rain just about killed us in terms of growth this year,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin admits it’s difficult to run a Christmas tree farm operation without having another stream of income including an off-the-farm job.

 

Tags: 
Christmas
Trees
Baldwin Farms
Baldwin
Richmond
kentucky
Holidays
Cut your own
Christmas Trees
Live Christmas Trees

Related Content

Multicultural Celebration of the Winter Holidays on Eastern Standard

By Marisa Hempel Dec 7, 2016
Marisa Hempel

At this time of the year, we tend to focus on celebrations of our own religions or cultures. But the winter holidays can also bring people of differing backgrounds together.


On this week’s EST,  we’ll discuss ways to enjoy the  “most wonderful time of the year” while including the traditions and customs of those unlike our own.

 

Kentucky Proud Holidays on Eastern Standard

By Marisa Hempel Nov 16, 2016
Grant Willoughby

With the holiday season in full swing, this week's Eastern Standard will be devoted to Kentucky Proud-specific holidays. The mantra of "buy local" is something many hear often these days, and as it turns out Kentucky has a lot of great local brands to offer. Not surprisingly, there is quite a bit more made in the commonwealth other than bourbon and beer cheese!

Guests on this week's show include:

Holiday Programming for WEKU & Classic 102.1

By Nov 24, 2013

As usual, we have a full and varied line-up programming for Thanksgiving, Hanukah, Christmas and New Year's for both WEKU and Classic 102.1.   Click here for the listening and access to a downloadable version of the schedule.

Plus, we have sponsorships available for businesses and other organizations.  For more information, call 859-622-7270 or email john.hingsbergen@eku.edu.