In this British community, LGBT men and women are having traditional weddings to hide their sexuality

It’s wedding season in Britain and weddings in the British South Asian community are often loudest, most vibrant and biggest of all.

But what happens if your wedding is an elaborate lie?

In "My Big Fake Straight Wedding," BBC filmmaker Mobeen Azhar meets South Asian gay men and women who are entering into heterosexual marriages in order to hide their sexuality. It’s an issue that’s prevalent in part of Britain’s Muslim, Sikh and Hindu diaspora.

The extended family structure and cultural practices in those communities mean that homosexuality remains taboo.

For those who feel unable to be honest about their sexuality, the marriage-of-convenience system can seem like an option. Online forums, club nights and subscription websites help gay men and lesbian women find partners of the opposite sex for a sham marriage.

From PRI's The World ©2017 PRI