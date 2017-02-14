Bill Would Require Classroom Instruction On Drug Abuse Prevention

By 1 hour ago

Credit Kentucky.com

The current heroin abuse problem in Kentucky is causing lawmakers on the House Education Committee to look for new ways to prevent sometimes deadly consequences of opioid use.


The committee-backed bill requires the state Board of Education to establish regulations for classroom instruction on prescription opioid abuse prevention.  Taylorsville Representative James Tipton said these new lessons would come in elementary, middle, and high school.

“If it saves one child, if it saves one family from going for a heartbreak, I believe it will be worth the effort and time.  But I believe it’s going to save a lot more than that, ” said Tipton, adding that a young woman in his district died a drug-related death just last weekend.

LaRue County Middle School teacher Carla Preston favored the bill, calling it an recognition of changing times and changing needs of students.  Preston, who has taught for 21 years, would like to see some school flexibility in scheduling instruction on opioid abuse prevention.

The measure calls for incorporating the instruction in physical and health education in elementary, middle, and high school levels. 

“Even if you’re not able to get to every child, if you don’t at least put the information out there, you’re not going to get to any of them,” she said.

Tags: 
legislature
2017
drugs
kentucky
heroin
opiods

Related Content

Overhaul Of Foster Care, Adoption In Early Stages

By 9 hours ago
Ky.gov

The Kentucky General Assembly is looking at ways to improve foster care and adoption, although the real push for reforms is likely a year away.

Gov. Matt Bevin is calling for change when it comes to state adoptions and foster care.  He raised the issue during his State of the Commonwealth address last week.


College Students Rally Over Funding Cuts, Tuition, Student Debt

By & 9 hours ago
Stu Johnson/WEKU

Dozens of Kentucky college students rallied for nearly two hours in Frankfort Monday to show their concerns about tuition and student debt  

Student leaders and a number of state office-holders drew repeated cheers in the capitol rotunda.

EDITOR'S NOTE: We apologize for the misspelling and mispronunciation of Bruce Horseman's name. Copy below has been corrected - JH

New Leader Named To Kentucky Commission on Women

By Stu Johnson Feb 13, 2017
Ky.gov

The new chairwoman of the Kentucky Commission on Women is stepping into a brand new role, different than her position as head of an advanced technology firm.

Danette Wilder is president of SealingLife Technology. She said one goal of the Commission this year will be to influence the lives of women in areas like education, entrepreneurship, health and well-being.  Wilder said pay equity remains an issue.


College Students May Be Required to Get Vaccinated

By Feb 10, 2017
AddiaWuchner.com

A Kentucky House committee has advance a bill that would require college freshmen students to undergo “catchup immunizations” before they begin school.  The vaccinations would cover diseases like measles, meningitis, and whooping cough.  Bill sponsor Addia  Wuchner said a new state regulation requires this immunization in the eleventh grade, but it won’t cover all students.

Gov. Matt Bevin Calls for Special Session

By Feb 9, 2017
governor.ky.gov

Gov. Matt Bevin is calling upon the Kentucky General Assembly to make “bold, hard, decisions” when it comes to tax reform. 

During Wednesday State of the Commonwealth speech, Bevin said tax reform and further steps to reduce the state’s $82 million pension deficit need to be done together in a special session this year.  Bevin said some 300 tax loopholes deserve attention.

 “We exempt more income in Kentucky than we take in.  That’s going to have to change, ” Bevin said.