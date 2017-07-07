Bernie Sanders Returns to Ohio Valley This Weekend to Talk Healthcare

Vermont Senator and former Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is returning to the region this weekend to talk about health care.



Sanders plans stops in Morgantown, West Virginia, and Covington, Kentucky, on Sunday to rally opposition to Republican changes to the Affordable Care Act.

The Congressional Budget Office says under the bill proposed by Senate Republicans, 22 million Americans could be left without health insurance.

That’s why Sanders said he’s working to defeat the bill. “This legislation is clearly a disaster for every state in the country, including my home state of Vermont, but it is in a special sense for low income states like West Virginia and Kentucky,” he said.

Sanders said he does not believe people in the region are being heard in Washington, particularly when it comes to healthcare.

