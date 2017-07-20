Related Program: 
Eastern Standard

Award-Winning Show on Diversity in Media on Eastern Standard

By 31 minutes ago

Last year around this time we asked, "What do the latest Ghostbusters, SpiderMan and Star Trek’s Mr. Sulu have in common?"

We attempted to answer that question and others as we examines the topic of Diversity in the Media and we won an award for the show.

From Left- Host: John Hingsbergen - Guests: Michael Randolph, Lisa Day, Yi Zhang
Credit Grant Willoughby

Although some of the show is a bit outdated, we thought you might like a chance to hear it again...or for the first time, if you missed it.

Since it's a recorded show, we’re not taking listener calls but we'll be glad to have your comments at wekueasternstandard@gmail.com.  

You can leave a voice message at 859-622-1657 and let us know if you think this show deserved an award.

 

 

Tags: 
spiderman
ghostbusters
Mr. Sulu
diversity
media

Related Content

Diversity in Media on Eastern Standard

By Jul 27, 2016
Marvel Inc

What do the latest Ghostbusters, Spider-Man and Star Trek’s Mr. Sulu have in common?

 

On this week’s Eastern Standard, we’ll be answering that question and others as we examine the increasing diversity in the media.

We’re interested in your questions and comments before the show at wekueasternstandard@gmail.com.  You can leave a voice message at 859-622-1657 or call in when you tune in for EST Thursday morning at 11:00 on 88-9 WEKU.

 

Decline of Print Media on Eastern Standard

By Marisa Hempel Jul 13, 2016
Marisa Hempel

Bookstores across the commonwealth, and elsewhere, continue a trend of closing their doors permanently or adapting to survive the times of E-readers.

 


 

On this week’s Eastern Standard, the decline of print and books as we know it and the ways bookstore owners and libraries are altering their business models to survive this unfortunate trend.