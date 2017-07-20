Award-Winning Show on Diversity in Media on Eastern Standard

Last year around this time we asked, "What do the latest Ghostbusters, SpiderMan and Star Trek’s Mr. Sulu have in common?"

We attempted to answer that question and others as we examines the topic of Diversity in the Media and we won an award for the show.

Although some of the show is a bit outdated, we thought you might like a chance to hear it again...or for the first time, if you missed it.

Since it's a recorded show, we’re not taking listener calls but we'll be glad to have your comments at wekueasternstandard@gmail.com.

You can leave a voice message at 859-622-1657 and let us know if you think this show deserved an award.