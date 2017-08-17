Author, Founder of Women Leading Ky, on Eastern Standard

This week, a special edition of our show with Janet Steele Holloway, founder of Women Leading Kentucky and author of Leaving: sometimes you have to leave.

We'll talk with Janet about her life, career and interests as well as organization she founded in support of women in the Lexington area.

