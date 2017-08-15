All A High School Basketball Tourney Returns to Richmond

Richmond will once again host Kentucky’s All A basketball tournament next year.

The five-day competition the last week of January focusing on small high schools will be held at Eastern Kentucky University.

EKU was home to the All A for 20 years from 1991 to 2011.

Richmond Mayor Jim Barnes says the local economy will get a bump, but it’s hard to predict how many dollars will be spent.

“The financial part depends on who all’s playing. Where did the come from, how may came into town, how many spend the night, how many go out and eat. Some schools will bring 20 and some people will bring 2000, so you just never know,” said Barnes.

The Frankfort Convention Center hosted the past six All A Classic tournaments. The downtown facility in the state capitol will be demolished over the next few months.

The statewide tourney is returning to Richmond for the next three seasons.​