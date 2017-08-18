The aftermath of the deadly attacks in Barcelona

Related Program: 
By The World staff 59 minutes ago

Thousands of people marched to the Plaça de Catalunya in Barcelona Friday, chanting “I'm not afraid” in Catalan. It was a show of solidarity after a series of terrorist attacks claimed by ISIS rocked Spain. About 14 people were killed and several more were injured in the tourist-heavy Las Ramblas area of Barcelona when a van plowed into pedestrians. Liz Castro, a writer and longtime resident of Barcelona, witnessed the march on Friday.

Listen to the full interview with The World's Marco Werman above. 

Angel Garcia, a photojournalist based in Barcelona, captured the scene following the attack:

 


