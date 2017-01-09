Abortion Bills Prompt Debate, Protest

Debate and action on two abortion measures received attention in Frankfort during the opening

week of the 2017 legislative session. ​

The observers included two people with completely different perspectives.

Kentucky Right to Life Director Margie Montgomery first testified in Frankfort regarding abortion in 1973. She’s been a frequent visitor to the Capitol for more than four decades. Montgomery believes Roe vs. Wade will be overturned. “Oh, I do. I feel more people are pro-life now. I know some folks think we still have a long way to go,” noted Montgomery. Maddie Karcher, 18, of Louisville was among those protesting the abortion bills last week in the Capitol. She believes the more restrictions put in place, the higher the chance of serious health complications, even death. “They’ll have like debilitating disabilities because of it, because of either their pregnancies or at home abortions,” said Karcher. The Kentucky General Assembly Saturday approved bills that will prohibit abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and require an ultrasound before an abortion is performed.