6th Dist. Rep Andy Barr Discusses Pence Visit, Senate Health Bill

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Lexington tomorrow Wednesday as part of the Administration’s efforts to get support for the health care bill being considered in the Senate.

Arriving on Air Force Two with the Vice President will be Sixth District Representative Andy Barr.

Mr. Barr describes the Republican effort as a (quote) “rescue mission” to provide the American people relief from the Affordable Care Act.

The congressman tells WEKU’s Cheri Lawson that, as of the end of June, Americans in 40 percent of the counties across the U.S. will have only one insurance option for 2018.