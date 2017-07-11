6th Dist. Rep Andy Barr Discusses Pence Visit, Senate Health Bill

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Lexington tomorrow Wednesday as part of the Administration’s efforts to get support for the health care bill being considered in the Senate.

Arriving on Air Force Two with the Vice President  will be Sixth District Representative Andy Barr.  


Mr. Barr describes the Republican effort as a (quote) “rescue mission” to provide the American people relief from the Affordable Care Act.

The congressman tells WEKU’s Cheri Lawson that, as of the end of June, Americans in 40 percent of the counties across the U.S. will have only one insurance option for 2018.

6th Dist. Rep. Andy Barr will travel with Vice President Mike Pence as part of the VP's visit to discuss repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act with small business owners
Credit kentucky.com

Andy Barr
Affordable Care Act
Mike Pence

Related Content

Kentucky Lawmakers React To GOP's Failed Attempt At Obamacare Repeal

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Friday that the Republican plan to replace Obamacare would not get a vote, to the delight of one of Kentucky’s U.S. senators and dismay of the other.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a brief statement thanking Ryan and President Donald Trump for promoting the effort, despite its failure.

“Obamacare is failing the American people and I deeply appreciate the efforts of the Speaker and the president to keep our promise to repeal and replace it,” McConnell wrote. “I share their disappointment that this effort came up short.”

Report: Kentucky Would Pay More Under GOP Obamacare Plan

By Lisa Gillespie Feb 26, 2017

The GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — which was leaked to Politico and reported on Friday — would eliminate the money given to states for Medicaid expansion starting in 2020.

It would decrease the subsidies people receive for buying health insurance on the individual market, instead putting in tax credits that would increase as users age.

Rep. Andy Barr Talks Faith While Church Digital Team Tweets

By Mary Meehan Jun 20, 2017
The Office of Andy Barr

Sixth District Rep. Andy Barr discussed his faith and civic responsibility in Lexington Monday evening. While the media was not allowed at the public meeting, it was shared beyond the sanctuary via Twitter.


Sixth Dist. Rep Andy Barr Discusses Republican Health Bill

By May 5, 2017
kentucky.com

Kentucky’s Sixth District Representative to Congress, Andy Barr, was among those who voted yesterday for the American Health Care Act, proposed legislation that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Barr spoke with us about his vote and the nature of the bill, saying he considered yesterday “a good day for the American people who are facing higher costs and fewer choices in their healthcare.”

Congressman Barr Faces Vocal Opposition at Lexington Town Hall

By Stu Johnson Apr 25, 2017
Stu Johnson

Sixth District Rep. Andy Barr received strong and outspoken reaction from a crowd packed itno the Lafayette High School auditorium Monday night.  Shouts of discontent came early and lasted throughout much of the hour and a half program.

The first very audible reaction erupted when the congressman commented that the Affordable Care Act is in a death spiral. 

Protesters Crowd Andy Barr Town Hall In Mount Sterling

Opponents flooded a town hall event held by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr in Mt. Sterling early Wednesday morning. The group booed, shouted down and at times hissed at Kentucky’s 6th district congressman over his stances on cutting corporate taxes, repealing the Affordable Care Act and scaling back the Environmental Protection Agency.

The group also criticized Barr for not holding a town hall event in the largest city in Barr’s district — Lexington.