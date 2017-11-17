50th Anniversary Commemorative Hike in Red River Gorge

By Stu Johnson 46 minutes ago

Credit Dave Stawicki-Sierra Club

A significant day in the history of Kentucky's Red River Gorge will be celebrated this weekend. 

It’s the 50th anniversary of a historic hike in the gorge.


More than a half century ago, environmentalists made known their opposition to the construction of a flood control dam that they feared would harm the landscape and ecosystem of Red River Gorge.  

Their efforts were bolstered by the November 18, 1967 visit of then U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Douglas. Douglas came to Kentucky to participate in a protest hike. 

Cumberland Sierra Club’s Dave Stawicki stood in the gorge Thursday morning, in preparation for this weekend’s event.

“I get a clear shot of the river, some ripples.  A nice wind blowing in my face.  It’s a gorgeous day, lots of sun,” said Stawicki.  “I can see why they brought Justice Douglas out here fifty years ago.”

Red River Gorge fans will gather Saturday morning for a commemorative hike.  Stawicki hopes to soon see an official Douglas trail established in the gorge.

Tags: 
Red River Gorge
Dave Stawicki

