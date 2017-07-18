50 States: America's place in a shrinking world

Red state or blue state, we want to know about the issues that divide and unite this nation. Reporter Jason Margolis and producer Andrea Crossan will be meeting with people across the country to see how communities are changing in our hyper-globalized world. We’ll be talking trade, immigration, military preparedness - you name it, we're on it!

Should the US be more isolationist or more engaged? Is China an enemy or a valuable trading partner? Is Mexico ripping us off or creating a stronger North American economic zone? You tell us.

We’ll be working with local public radio stations to hear what’s going in towns and cities across the US. We’ll be asking listeners and readers to reach out and tell us about what’s happening where they live.

Share your story

Should we visit your town or state? We have a form set up to collect your story ideas.





