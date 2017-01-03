2017 General Assembly Opens With Republican Leadership

Much of the attention on day one of the short session focused on the House, where Republicans

have control for the first time in almost a century. Jamestown Representative Jeff Hoover was sworn as the new House Speaker. “I am humbled and honored to stand here today and accept your election as Speaker of the House of Representatives on this House Floor,” Hoover said.

After formal swearing-in ceremonies and much picture-taking in the House, a lengthy debate ensued over an internal rule change.

In the end, the change was approved along party lines.

Hoover becomes the first Republican House Speaker in nearly a hundred years. Former Democratic House Speaker Jody Richards says he’s known Hoover and his family for what he called “forever.” “He will be true to his instincts and he’s an honorable person, so he will do a very good job,” said Richards.

Over in the Senate, Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said floor votes on legislation are possible this week. ​