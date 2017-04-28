19-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Transylvania University Machete Attack

A 19-year-old Cincinnati man has been arrested in connection with a machete attack early Friday morning in a coffee shop at Transylvania University in Lexington..

Former Transy student, Mitchell Adkins is charged with first degree assault, three counts of wanton endangerment, and assault, fourth degree.

Lexington Police report Adkins entered the university's Glenn Building armed with a bag filled with what they described as "various-edged weapons." After making verbal threats to students and employees, Adkins struck two female victims, causing non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was transported to a local hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

Adkins was taken into custody after a brief struggle and was transported to the hospital with self-inflicted wounds. Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the attack and what may have motivated the attack.