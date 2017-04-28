19-Year-Old Cincinnati Man Arrested in Machete Attack at Transylvania University

A 19-year-old Cincinnati man has been arrested in connection with machete attack early this morning in the Transylvania University coffee shop.   

Mitchell Adkins, a former Transy student, is charged with first degree assault, three counts of wanton endangerment, and assault fourth degree. 

Police report Adkins entered the Glenn Building armed with a bag filled with various edged weapons.  After making verbal threats to students and employees, Adkins struck two female victims, causing non-life threatening injuries.

One victim was transported to a local hospital while the other was treated at the scene.  Adkins was taken into custody after a brief struggle and was transported to the hospital with self-inflicted wounds. 

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the attack and what may have motivated Adkins.

