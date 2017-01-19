15-Year-Old Lafayette High School Student Fatally Shot In Lexington

Lexington police have charged a 16-year-old the fatal shooting of Robert Durrum.

Durrum, 15, is the second Lafayette High School student involved in a shooting the past three months.

Police have charged a 16-year-old male acquaintance of Durrum with murder, robbery, and tampering with physical evidence. The name of the teen charged has not been released.

The-15 year-old was shot along Belmont Drive Wednesday nd died later at a hospital. Police investigators believe an altercation led to the shooting.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray admits there are no simple answers to addressing youth violence. “Shootings especially among young people are just enormously regrettable unfortunate and they’re circumstances that we need to work to prevent,” said Gray.

Last October 15-year-old Trinity Gay died after being hit in an exchange of gunfire in a restaurant parking lot.

Mayor Gray says the city’s homicide rate doesn’t approach that of other cities, but one is too many. “We are examining the need for additional officers as we put together our budget, but we need more than boots on the ground, and that’s very clear,” explained Gray. “These are social issues that go deep.”

Of the 24 Lexington murders in 2016, seven victims were 18 or younger. Durrum’s death is the second gun-related fatality so far this year.​