$1.3 Billion Aluminum Company Comes to Northeast Ky

Just over a billion dollar manufacturing investment is being made in northeast Kentucky, a region which is still feeling the effects of job losses in the coal, steel and railroad industries.

The 1.3 billion dollar Braidy Industries plant expects to employ 550 people.

Governor Bevin made the economic development announcement Wednesday in Wurtland.

Braidy Industries is set to build the $1.3 billion aluminum mill and create 550 jobs in Greenup County. Governor Bevin says Braidy’s decision to locate in eastern Kentucky has the potential to be as significant as any economic deal in the state’s history. “You look at the product that is going to be coming out of this mill. There is not enough supply to keep up with the demand that is being asked of this industry in America,” said Bevin.

Bevin says the project will require nimbleness, creativity, work ethic, and job training of those workers in the region. “It will require our institutions of higher learning to start and we are already in discussions to do exactly this to create certification degreed programs that will train the 550 men and women that will be working in Braidy Industries,” noted Bevin.

Greenup County Judge Executive Bobby Carpenter has held the county government position for almost two dozen years. He says it’s a major economic announcement. “Yes it is. I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in 3 or 4 nights,” said Carpenter.

A two and a half million square foot mill will be built on 300 acres near South Shore. Workers will produce sheet and plate for the automotive and aerospace industries. Carpenter believes other jobs could follow. “This will help the whole eastern area and this will be a stepping stone as you would to others that will follow this business,” said Carpenter.

Braidy will construct a 2.5 million square foot aluminum mill on more than 300 acres near South Shore. Construction is expected to begin in 2018 with completion in 2020. The average wage of workers in the new plant is estimated at $70,000 a year. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the state will provide $10 million in tax incentives to Braidy Industries.