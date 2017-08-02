1 Dead, 1 Missing After Explosion, Building Collapse At Minneapolis School

An apparent gas explosion and partial building collapse at a private school in Minneapolis has left one person dead, nine people injured, and one person unaccounted for, according to the local fire department.

Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters rescue teams are "still consider it a rescue at this point," meaning they believe the missing person may be alive in the rubble, The Associated Press reports. But he called the situation "precarious" and said the building might collapse further.

School officials announced on Facebook that all summer program students and staff are "are accounted for and safe." It's not clear who the victims were, but contractors were reportedly working on the building at the time of the explosion.

Tim Nelson of Minnesota Public Radio reports that rescuers are still sorting through rubble:



"The blast leveled the center of a building at the upper school at Minnehaha Academy. "School spokeswoman Sara Jacobson says classes were not in session, but there were students and staff in the building at the time: 'The students who were here on site were practicing basketball in the gym ... at the far northern side of the building,' [she said.] 'The explosion happened in the middle of the building. They certainly could feel the rumble, but there was no impact to them personally.' "At least three of the injured were initially listed in critical condition and four others in serious condition following the blast."



Minnehaha Academy is a private, Christian college prep school, located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Minneapolis. The explosion happened at the academy's Upper School campus, for students in grades 9-12.

The Associated Press has more on the apparent cause of the explosion:



"The Minneapolis Fire Department says a gas explosion caused the blast and partial building collapse Wednesday at Minnehaha Academy. Fire officials say contractors were working on the building at the time. "Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner ... says three people were rescued from the roof, and another person initially believed missing was found unhurt."



A custodian for the academy, who is in his 80s, is believed to be among the missing, according to Minnesota Public Radio and The Star Tribune.

The Star Tribune reports that the explosion involved a gas leak:



"The natural gas supply from CenterPoint Energy was cut off, and the utility has 'well-trained, experienced crews on site who are coordinating with local emergency officials to secure the area,' said company spokeswoman Becca Virden. 'We will conduct an investigation to determine the cause.' "Along with the blast taking out a significant chunk of the building, walls still standing had their window frames popped out. "According to city of Minneapolis records, Eagan-based Master Mechanical Inc. was issued a permit on June 7 for 'gas piping and hooking up meter' at the address. "Ryan Larsen, a financial officer with the company, said, 'We've got people on the site there. They are figuring it out.'"

